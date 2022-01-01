Surat, January 1: In an incident of online fraud, a music teacher was allegedly duped for Rs 1.76 lakh by cyber fraudsters In Gujarat’s surat district. The accused reportedly cheated the woman while she was trying to get a refund for an undelivered book from e-commerce. The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Bhavna Rana. She is a resident of the Mahidharpura area of the city. Online Fraud In Pune: 65-Year-Old Man Duped Of Rs 3.16 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters On Pretext of High Returns on Investments.

According to a report published in The Times of India, Rana ordered a book from Amazon for her daughter, who is a class II student. The book costs Rs 578. However, it was not delivered. On November 8, the victim called on the customer number of the e-commerce website which she found on Google.

A person picked up the call and identified himself as a customer care executive. She assured the woman of a refund. The fraudster asked the woman to click on the link sent by him. Rana opened the link and followed his instructions. She then entered the details of her Google Pay account. Rana also shared an OTP with the fraudster. Online Fraud In Mumbai: 60-Year-Old Retired Bank Manager Duped Of Rs 12.50 Lakh by Cyber Fraudsters By Sending Lottery Ticket To Trap Her.

As per the report, as soon as the woman shared her OTP, the fraudster swindled Rs Rs 1,76,750 from her husband’s bank account, which linked to the Google Pay account. Rana also received an SMS about the deduction. Upon realising that she was being duped, Rana then approached the police. A complaint was registered in the matter with the Mahidharpura police station on Wednesday. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

