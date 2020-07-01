New Delhi, July 1: The fuel prices in India remained unchanged for the second consecutive day. The rates of petrol and diesel saw an increase of Rs 9.12/litre and diesel by Rs 11.01/litre in the national capital in June, as diesel surpassed the price of petrol.

As per the today's fuel prices, the petrol was being sold in national capital at Rs 80.43/litre, while the price of diesel stood at Rs 80.53/litre. For Mumbai, the rate of petrol stood at Rs 87.19/litre and the diesel's price was Rs 78.83/litre. Fuel Prices Today: Petrol and Diesel Price Remain Unchanged in Delhi, Hiked by Rs 0.08/litre in Chennai, Check New Rates in Delhi, Mumbai And Other Metros.

Here's the fuel rate in New Delhi:

Delhi: No change in the price of petrol and diesel in the national capital for the second consecutive day. Price of petrol stands at Rs 80.43 and that of diesel at Rs 80.53. pic.twitter.com/o3eHCOx93k — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2020

Similarly, the rate of fuel remained unchanged in Kolkata and Chennai. The petrol was being sold in Kolkata at Rs 82.10/litre, while the price of diesel stood at Rs 75.64/litre. For Chennai, the rate of petrol stood at Rs 83.71/litre and the diesel's price was Rs 77.80/litre.

However, both the petrol and diesel prices surpassed Rs 80 in Madhya Pradesh. The rate of petrol in Balaghat, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Chhatarpur, Chhindwara and Harda were Rs 89.85, Rs 89.50, Rs 89.51, Rs 89.11, Rs 89.61 and Rs 89.60 per litre respectively. While the diesel was sold at Rs 81.59, Rs 81.26, Rs 81.28, Rs 80.89, Rs 81.35 and Rs 81.36 per litre respectively.

