Key Highlights

- Monuments at Nagarjunakonda, Budhhist Remains at Salihundam and Veerabhadra Temple identified as 'Adarsh Smarak' in Andhra Pradesh.

-Additional facilities to be provided at an Adarsh Smarak include Wi-Fi, Cafeteria, Interpretation centre, Brail signages, Illumination etc

- Fort at Gandikota included in Governement’s Adopt-a-Heritage scheme

- 135 Centrally Protected Monuments/Sites in Andhra Pradesh

There are 135 Centrally Protected Monuments/Sites in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Providing amenities and facilities at centrally protected monuments/sites and upgradation thereof is a continuous phenomenon.

Three monuments of Andhra Pradesh namely (i) Monuments at Nagarjunakonda, District Guntur (ii) Budhhist Remains at Salihundam, District Srikakulam, and (iii) Veerabhadra Temple at Lepakshi in District Anantapuram have been identified as Adarsh Smarak for providing additional facilities like Wi-Fi, Cafeteria, Interpretation centre, Brail signages, Illumination, etc. Further, Fort at Gandikota has been included in the Adopt-a-Heritage scheme of Ministry of Tourism, which is PPP mode.

Conservation, Preservation and environmental development in and around Centrally Protected Monuments/Sites is taken up according to annual conservation programme drawn on the basis of need and priority. This information was given by the Minister for Culture, Shri G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha Today.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2021 08:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).