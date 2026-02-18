New Delhi, February 18: A controversy erupted at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi after a viral video accused Galgotias University of presenting a Chinese-made robotic dog as its own innovation. The robotic dog, introduced at the summit under the name ‘Orion’, was allegedly showcased as a product developed by the university’s Center of Excellence.

Several Chinese and Eurasian media outlets claimed that the robot is actually the Unitree Go2, manufactured by Unitree Robotics. The Unitree Go2 is a commercially available quadruped robot priced at around USD 2,800, approximately INR 2.3 lakh, and is widely sold on global online marketplaces. India AI Impact Summit 2026: How India Is Building a Third Model for Global Artificial Intelligence.

China-Made Unitree Go2 Passed Off as ‘Orion’ at India AI Summit

What Was Presented at the Summit?

During interactions at the pavilion, a university professor introduced the robot as “Orion,” stating that it had been developed by the university’s Center of Excellence. The robot was demonstrated performing movements such as moonwalks and somersaults, while its potential applications were described as surveillance, monitoring, and navigating tight or difficult spaces.

The university also highlighted its INR 350 crore investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure and claimed to operate North India’s first university-based iOS lab.

Galgotias University Says ‘Orion’ Robodog at AI Summit Was China-Made Unitree Go2, Not In-House Build

Galgotias University Issues Clarification

Following backlash online, the university issued a statement clarifying that it never claimed to have built the robotic dog.

“Let us be clear, Galgotias has not built this robodog, nor have we claimed to do so. What we are building are minds that will soon design, engineer, and manufacture such technologies in Bharat,” the statement read. AI Impact Summit India 2026: NeoSapien CEO Dhananjay Yadav Slams Management Over Security Protocols and Stolen Wearables.

The institution further explained that the Unitree Go2 robot was procured from a Chinese manufacturer strictly for academic and research purposes. According to the university, the robotic dog is being actively used by students to test capabilities and explore real-world AI applications.

AI Investment Exhibit Under Scrutiny

The controversy intensified as some international outlets labeled the university’s 350+ crore AI investment exhibit a “sham.” Critics argued that showcasing a mass-produced Chinese robot under a new name created confusion about its origin.

However, Galgotias University maintains that acquiring global technologies for campus exposure aligns with international academic practices. The university stated that institutions across the US, China, and Singapore similarly import advanced tools to give students hands-on learning experience.

The incident has sparked wider debate on transparency in tech showcases and how universities present procured technologies at innovation summits. While the robot itself is confirmed to be a commercially available Unitree Go2 model, the university insists its focus remains on training students in cutting-edge AI and robotics applications rather than manufacturing hardware.

