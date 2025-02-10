Chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani, has announced an INR 10,000 crore donation for various social initiatives, marking his commitment to philanthropy. A significant portion of this contribution—INR 6,000 crore—will go toward establishing world-class hospitals and medical colleges in partnership with the Mayo Clinic. The initiative, named Adani Health City, aims to enhance medical research, affordable healthcare, and education. The project will begin with two 1,000-bed hospitals and medical colleges in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Announcing the project on social media, Adani stated, "Proud to launch Adani Health City in partnership with Mayo Clinic, pioneering world-class medical research, affordable healthcare & education. This is just the beginning for a healthier, stronger India—one campus at a time!" The collaboration with Mayo Clinic is expected to bring advanced medical innovation to India, addressing critical healthcare gaps and improving accessibility to high-quality treatment. The Adani Group’s initiative signals a significant step toward transforming India’s healthcare landscape. Jeet Adani and Diva Shah Wedding: At His Son’s Marriage, Billionaire Gautam Adani Commits to ‘Seva’ With INR 10,000 Crore Social Donation (See Pics).

Gautam Adani Partners with Mayo Clinic to Launch Adani Health City

Proud to launch Adani Health City in partnership with Mayo Clinic, pioneering world-class medical research, affordable healthcare & education. Starting with two 1000-bed hospitals and medical colleges in Ahmedabad & Mumbai, we are on a mission to bring cutting-edge medical… pic.twitter.com/KQ6Xoql3FH — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) February 10, 2025

