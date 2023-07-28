Germany's GDP stayed flat in the three-month period between April and June, according to official data, as economists set a gloomier outlook for the coming months.The German economy flatlined in the second quarter as compared tofirst quarter readings, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said on Thursday.

Also Read | Delhi Horror: Woman Brutally Murdered Near Aurobindo College in South Delhi, Police Recovers Iron Rod Near Dead Body (Watch Video).

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) stagnated at zero growth in the second quarter of 2023 or between April and June, data showed.

Also Read | Patna Professor Molests Woman Doctor on Delhi-Mumbai IndiGo Flight, Held.

Germany's economy, Europe's largest, contracted by 0.4% in the last quarter of 2022 and by 0.1% in the first quarter of 2023, revised figures from Destatis showed.

Germany entered a technical recession in the first quarter of 2023, after the country recorded a 0.5% contraction in the last quarter of 2022. A recession is commonly defined as two successive quarters of contraction.

The second quarter figure was worse than predicted, as analysts expected the economy to rebound to 0.3% growth.

Germany's economy has been under pressure in the wake of Russia's devastating invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent rise in energy prices.

Data from the previous quarter showed that consumers' spending was a lot less in the first quarter as high energy prices weighed on people's minds.

Germany "seems to be stuck in the twilight zone between stagnation and recession," Carsten Brzeski, the global head of macro at ING Germany, told AFP news agency.

"For the third quarter, the overall signs are pointing to contraction again,"Jens-Oliver Niklasch, economist at Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg, told AFP.

"In all probability, a negative result for GDP growth will be recorded for 2023 as a whole," he added.

rm/fb (dpa, AFP)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2023 02:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).