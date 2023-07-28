New Delhi, July 28: A 25-year-old woman was brutally killed by a man near South Delhi's Aurobindo College on Friday, a Delhi Police official said. The deceased is yet to be identified, and police have also recovered an iron rod lying near the woman's dead body. Murder Caught on Camera in Delhi! Man Stabbed to Death in Broad Daylight, Graphic Video Surfaces (Viewer Discretion Advised).

Sharing the details, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said that on Friday at around 12:08 pm an information was received in which the caller said that a man had fled away after killing a woman near Aurobindo College in Vijay Mandal Park. "Acting on the call, a police team rushed to the spot. Delhi Triple Murder: Family Alleges Accused Was Demanding Property and Harassing His Wife.

Police Investigation Underway

#WATCH | Chandan Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Delhi, says "The incident took place inside the park. The deceased is a college student. She had come to the park with her friend. There are injuries on the deceased's head. A rod was also found near her body. We… pic.twitter.com/s0vZ4NQZHB — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2023

"The dead body of a woman was found in the park beneath a bench. Blood was oozing out from her head and blood was lying around her head. An iron rod was found near her body," said the DCP.

More details are awaited.

