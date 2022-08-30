Ghaziabad, August 30: Shivangi Dabas, a social media influencer and moto vlogger known as "Bullet Rani", was arrested on Monday for allegedly ramming her car into a cop's two-wheeler and later assaulting her. The incident took place near City Park junction, reported TOI.

According to reports, Shivangi's speeding car hit woman constable Jyoti Sharma's scooter while trying to overtake it. Jyoti fell on the road due to the impact of the hit. After getting out of the car, Shivangi and Jyoti had an argument which ended up in the vlogger physically assaulting the officer. The woman pushed the policewoman to the ground and slapped her on the face and threatened her with dire consequences. Delhi Shocker: 5-Year-Old Dies in Accident in Dwarka, Family Alleges Murder in Road Rage.

The video of the assault and threats went viral on the internet on Monday. "Initial investigation revealed that the accused had misbehaved with the constable and even slapped her in the heat of the moment. We have arrested her," said the police. Delhi Shocker: 20-Year-Old Stabbed to Death Over Road Rage in Samaspur Village.

The accused has been booked under sections 533, 332, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after the complaint by constable Sharma. Social media influencer Shivangi Dabas has over 3 lakh followers on Instagram and posts videos of bike stunts on YouTube with the caption "Bullet Rani," the report added.

