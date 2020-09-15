Lucknow, September 15: In a shocking incident, a man in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad brutally thrashed an elderly woman in broad daylight. The horrific incident came to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media platforms. The video shows that several locals, who gathered on the street, stood and watched the inhumane act instead of helping the woman. As soon as the incident was reported, the Ghaziabad police swung into action and arrested the man for the crime.

The Police said that there was no molestation complaint as claimed by a journalist who shared the video of incident on Twitter. According to the official Twitter handle of the Ghaziabad Police, the FIR lodged by the woman does not mention any eve-teasing incident. UP Shocker: Murder Accused Lynched by Angry Mob in Kushinagar, Video Goes Viral.

Tweet by Ghaziabad Police (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The journalist had shared the video claiming that the elderly woman was assaulted after she raised her voice against the eve teasing of her daughter by the same man. Due to extremely violent and graphic content, LatestLY has decided not to share the video.

Police said that the complainant had alleged that she was beaten up by some local youths in her complaint. Adding further, the tweet by the Ghaziabad Police stated that the police have taken cognizance of the incident and the matter is being probed. The incident took place on September 12 in Rajapur village, which falls under the Kavinagar Police Station limits in Ghaziabad.

