Ghaziabad, March 18: A 32-year-old woman gave birth to twins in a public toilet in Ghaziabad’s Vijay Nagar area. The incident took place at around 7 pm on Tuesday. The women reportedly went into labour while travelling with her husband in a bus from Delhi to Bulandshahr. The mother and the newborn baby girls with umbilical cords still hanging were rushed to a hospital. On of the infants had died, while the other is battling for life. Maharashtra: Woman Traveler Delivers Baby Girl at Panvel Railway Station's Ladies Waiting Room on Independence Day, Shifted to Hospital Later.

According to a report published in The Times of India, After Parvati went into labour, she and her Husban Dashrath Singh got off the bus and started walking towards a community toilet near the Vijay Nagar police station. The woman sat on the road as she was not able to bear the pain. Mahaveer Singh Chauhan, SHO of the local police station, saw Parvati sitting on the road and crying in pain. He took her to a nearby community washroom, where she gave birth to a baby girl.

The SHO called up a woman police constable then. The was taken to Flores Hospital in an ambulance. In the ambulance, she delivered another baby. Anshu Sharma, a constable who helped the woman, told TOI that the placenta and umbilical cords were hanging when she picked up the newborns. According to Sharma, babies looked weak. Mumbai: Woman Travelling in Local Train From Nerul Delivers Baby at Panvel Railway Station.

“They were brought to the hospital around 8 pm, and both the babies were extremely critical. They were born prematurely and were shifted to the ICU,” reported the media house quoting Dr Gaurav Gupta, the director of Flores. He added that the condition of one of the baby girls worsened at around 4 am, so the doctors could not save her. Parvati’s husband said that they had gone to Delhi for urgent work, and on their way back home, the labour pain started.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2021 05:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).