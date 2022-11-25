Mumbai, November 25: On Wednesday, a special POCSO court in Mumbai sentenced a man for allegedly molesting a minor girl at Dadar railway station. As per reports, the 32-year-old man had allegedly molested the 16-year-old Marathi television actress at Dadar station. The incident took place in January 201 when the minor girl was boarding a train to head to Thane.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the man has been sentenced to three years of imprisonment. While announcing the verdict, the special POCSO court said that such incidents in crowded places show that "girls are not safe even when they are surrounded by many people". Online Fraud in Mumbai: Andheri Woman's Family Trip to Dubai Gets Spoilt After Fake Website Dupes Her of Rs 6.8 Lakh.

In her complaint, the minor girl said that the incident took place while she was returning from Goregaon to catch a train for Thane from Dadar. At the time of the incident, the minor girl was studying in Class 12th and used to frequent Goregaon for shooting of serials. Meanwhile, the accused allegedly questioned the minor girl's evidence and said that the prosecution did not provide her identity card which was used for entry into the studio.

While hearing the arguments, the court discarded the accused's allegations saying that her oral testimony was enough. The court also said that her reason for travelling by local train at the time of crime does not have direct relation to the incident. The accused also argued that there was no need for the girl to enter the general coach as there was a ladies compartment. Mumbai Shocker: Man Meets Woman Posing As ‘Royal’ From Rajasthan, Extorts Money by Threatening To Upload Her Private Photos on Social Media; Arrested.

To this, the special POCSO court said that the entry of women and girls is not banned or prohibited in general coach. The court said that even women and girls can travel in general coaches. The court also observed that at the time of the incident, the minor girl was with a male friend of hers and as such there was nothing abnormal about her travelling in general coach.

