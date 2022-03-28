Panaji, March 28: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was administered oath of office and secrecy by Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J.P. Nadda and a host of central BJP leaders attended the event at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee stadium. States Can Declare Religious or Linguistic Community as Minority, Centre Tells Supreme Court.

More than 2,000 police personnel were deployed at the venue for security.

The BJP has won 20 seats in the February 14 polls, just one short of a majority in the 40- member state Assembly. It also has support of five other MLAs -- three independent and two from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2022 11:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).