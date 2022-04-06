The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday took custody of former home minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh from Arthur Road Jail where he was lodged. The central agency had lodged a case of extortion against him. As per the reports, he will be produced before the CBI court shortly.

Check Tweet:

Mumbai | CBI takes former Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh in their custody from Arthur Road Jail where he is currently lodged. The central agency had lodged a case of extortion against him. He will be produced before CBI Court shortly. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/MepfMLkykp — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)