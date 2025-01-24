Panaji, January 24: A tragic incident occurred in North Goa's Querim on Saturday, where a 27-year-old tourist from Maharashtra and a 26-year-old pilot lost their lives in a paragliding mishap. According to the police, both individuals sustained severe injuries during the accident and were immediately transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, despite all efforts, they were declared dead upon arrival.

According to a report by Indian Express, the victims identified as Shivani Dabale, a 27-year-old tourist from Pune, and Suman Nepali, a 26-year-old paragliding pilot from Nepal. The tragic incident occurred between 4:30 pm and 5:00 pm at the Querim plateau. According to a police official who wished to remain unnamed, the accident happened when Shivani was on a tandem flight with Suman. It is suspected that a cable malfunctioned mid-flight, causing the duo to lose balance and crash into rocks from a significant height. Dharamshala Paragliding Tragedy: 19-Year-Old Bhavsar Khushi From Gujarat Falls and Dies During Paragliding at Indrunag Site in Himachal Pradesh, Video Surfaces.

A day after a tourist lost their lives in a paragliding accident, Querim, the police arrested the owner of an adventure sports company for reportedly conducting unauthorized operations. The police complaint alleges that Raizada, the owner of the adventure sports company, knowingly allowed his paragliding pilot to operate without the necessary permissions from the relevant authorities. Manali Paragliding Death: Tourist From Telangana Crashes to Death While Paragliding in Himachal Pradesh’s Raison, Pilot Injured; Case Registered.

It is claimed that he permitted the pilot to conduct paragliding activities with tourist Shivani Dabale and pilot Suman Nepali, despite not providing the required safety equipment and knowingly putting their lives at risk. The complaint further accuses Raizada of authorizing the flight from a dangerous height without a valid license, leading to the tragic deaths of both individuals. In response, the Goa Tourism Department stated on Sunday that it had not granted permission for any paragliding activities at the Querim plateau.

