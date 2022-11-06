Lakhimpur Kheri, November 6: BJP candidate Aman Giri won the Gola Gokarannath assembly bypolls on Sunday by defeating his nearest rival and Samajwadi Party candidate by over 34,000 votes, a senior official said. Gola Gokrannath By-Election Result 2022: BJP Candidate Aman Giri Leads by 25,000 Votes in Uttar Pradesh Bypoll.

The final votes are being computed, the official said. After winning the elections, Giri said he would fulfil the dream of his father Arvind Giri and ensure development of the constituency. Gola Gokarannath Assembly By-Election 2022: Over 23% Votes Polled Till 11 AM in UP Bypoll, SP Alleges Booth Capture by BJP.

He also thanked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for promising to develop Gola as 'Chhota Kashi' Till the 29th round of counting, Giri had got 1,14,444 votes while Samajwadi Party's Vinay Tiwari got 81,682 votes, they said.