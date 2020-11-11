Mumbai, November 11: Gold and silver prices slipped today on the back of muted global trend. On MCX, December gold futures slipped 0.15 percent to Rs 50,425 while silver futures declined 0.35 percent to Rs 62,832 per kg, according to a Livemint report . On Monday, gold prices had crashed Rs 2,500 per 10 gram amid covid vaccine enthusiasm.

Dhanteras which is an auspicious occasion to buy gold and silver is on November 13, which is a Friday. The price for a 24 carat 10-gram gold in Mumbai was at Rs 50,730. On the other hand, customers will be able to buy a 10-gram 24-carat gold for Rs 52,530 in Kolkata. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: US Plans to Start Vaccinating Americans in December 2020 if Pfizer Submits Positive Initial Data From Vaccine Trial to Health Regulators at the Earliest.

In Delhi, customers will have to dish out Rs 53,610 for a 24 carat 10-gram gold. Chennai people need to spend Rs 52,020 to buy a 10-gram 24-carat gold on Wednesday.

Spot gold in the US fell 4.6 percent on Monday, its biggest daily fall since Aug. 11, after drugmaker Pfizer said its COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90 percent effective based on initial trial results, boosting risk appetite. US Health Secretary Alex Azar on Tuesday further said that if Pfizer Inc submitted the positive initial data from its Covid-19 vaccine trial to health regulators as quickly as possible, then US government has plans to begin vaccinating Americans in December.

