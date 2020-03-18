Gold Rate Today, March 18, 2020: Price Falls by Rs 444 to Rs 39,800 Per 10 Grams

Gold (Photo credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, March 18: Gold prices on Wednesday fell by Rs 444 to Rs 39,800 per 10 gram in futures trade as participants cut down their positions tracking a weak trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for April delivery fell by Rs 444, or 1.1 per cent, to Rs 39,800 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 4,662 lots.

The yellow metal for June delivery declined by Rs 606, or 1.5 per cent, to Rs 39,844 per 10 gram in 403 lots.

Analysts said subdued overseas cues mainly influenced sentiments here.

Globally, gold was trading 0.78 per cent lower at USD 1,513.90 per ounce in New York.