Mumbai, September 3: Gold and silver slipped today on Thursday. On MCX, October gold futures were down to Rs 50,771 per 10 gram. Silver futures were down to Rs 68,287 per kg. Gold prices opened on a flat note tracking global markets.

India continued to report the highest number of daily cases in the world lifting bullion’s appeal. Globally, gold prices edged higher after a steep fall in the previous session, as a weaker US dollar and worries over the global economic outlook due to rising COVID-19 cases underpinned the metal's appeal. India Reports Biggest Single-Day Spike of 83,883 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Rises to 67,376.

According to Goodreturns.com, price of a 10-gram 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at Rs 50,550. People in Delhi, on the other hand, will be able to get the gold at Rs 54,610. The price of a 10-gram 24-carat gold is at Rs 52,840 in Kolkata on Thursday.

