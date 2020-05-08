Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bhardwaj Aka Legendary Master Jee to Have an Instagram Live Session With Sheru Aangrish on May 10

Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bhardwaj.

Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bhardwaj (complete name as per official documents) popularly known as Legendary Master Jee needs no introduction. A pioneer in the Commandos Mentoring & Extreme Fitness Boot Camps industry, Grandmaster Shifuji is the only foreign citizen and first ever Indian Citizen to have completed the Graduation certification course and Ph.D Certification course from ISRAEL in Counter Insurgency, Counter Terrorism and Urban Combat He is also an actor, action choreographer, Freelance Commandos mentor and chief action designer. He is the founder of ‘Mission Prahar’, founded in 1999 with an aim to educate, train and empower the women with self-defence across india, The initiative is completely free of cost for the women of rural India.

The action designer is now all set to have an Instagram live session with Sheru Aangrish, a notable name in the field of fitness and bodybuilding. The professional bodybuilder is the man behind ‘Sheru Classic’. Being in the fitness industry for almost 22 years, Sheru has changed the facet of bodybuilding in India. With International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF), the bodybuilder has set a benchmark by organizing various events and health expos all over India.

With two big personalities coming live together on Instagram, it will be a treat for all the fitness freaks. They will be coming live on May 10, 2020, at 4:00 PM (IST) through their Instagram pages. Speaking about the same, Grandmaster Shifuji said, “I am really looking forward to interacting with Sheru. He is a fantastic fitness athlete. I have seen him grow and he has taken Sheru Classic to a new level. Our live session will be informative as we will share our knowledge about health and fitness with our fans.”

Besides this, Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bhardwaj is the managing director at Sifuji’s Advanced Security Solutions (SASS9). He is also the Inventor of "Mitti System" considered to be the most modern ,most lethal, first swadeshi customised CQB, Customised Armed combat for Counter Insurgency, counter terrorism ,A completly Free of Cost mentoring program exclusively for the Elite Special Forces & Armed forces Moreover, the bollywood celebrities high performance life coach has even trained a lot of units of Armed Forces, para military forces , also Mumbai Police specialised Counter Terrorist Units after the 2008 Mumbai attacks. As an actor, he has starred in ‘Baaghi’ ‘Baaghi 2’ , Baaghi 3 , as a action consultant,action designer he has worked in many other blockbuster action films. He is well know for being the Mentor & Master of Tiger Shroff, Ahan Shetty, Subhan Khan Nadiadwala, Athiya Shetty, Nysa Devgan, Vaishnav SK Shetty. As a Mitti Martial arts HIIT Coach he has trained Kajol Devgan & Director Rohit Shetty. As action cunsultant, action desinger he has worked with Ajay Devgan, John Abrahim, Shraddha Kapoor, Vidyut Jamwal, Lisa Ray, Sudheer Babu, Varinder Singh Ghumman, 'The Conclusion’. For his social & Patriotic work, Shifuji was awarded Swaraj Shaurya Samman and Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh Sadbhavna Award.