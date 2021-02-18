New Delhi, February 18: Delhi High court on Thursday issued notice to News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) and few other media houses on the petition filed by 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi on her leaked WhatsApp chats. In the petition, Disha Ravi has sought direction from the court to the Delhi Police to not leak any investigation material in relation to Greta Thunberg "toolkit" case to the media. The notice was also issued to two news channels Times Now and News18. The hearing on the case is now scheduled for February 19. Greta Thunberg 'Toolkit' Case: DCW Issues Notice to Delhi Police Over Arrest of Climate Activist Disha Ravi.

In the petition, Disha stated that she is viscerally attacked by the Delhi Police and several media houses on the basis of leaked investigative matter and prejudicial press briefings. Meanwhile, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi Police, told Justice Prathiba Singh, 'This is for media attention. There has been no leakage of info from the police. We will file an affidavit on this." Greta Thunberg Toolkit Case: 'No Leakage of Info to Media', Centre Tells Delhi High Court.

Disha also sought appropriate action against News18, India Today and Times Now and satellite TV channels and restrained them from publishing the contents or extracts of any alleged private chats (including WhatsApp chats) between her and third parties. The Cyber Cell had lodged an FIR against "pro-Khalistan" creators of the "toolkit" for waging a "social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India".

The climate activist was arrested from Bengaluru last week in connection with allegedly editing and sharing a 'toolkit' on social media related to the farmers' protest and was remanded to five-days police custody the next day. In the application in the high court, she has sought, "...directing Delhi Police not to leak any investigation material in relation to FIR No. 49/20, PS Special Cell, including alleged contents of private chats or communication by the Petitioner to any third party, including the media." Disha's police custody will end on February 19, 2021.

(With inputs from IANS)

