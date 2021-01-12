Thane, January 12: In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old man, a resident of Thane, was allegedly murdered by his mother and elder brother over his drinking habits. After killing him, the family members managed to dump his dead body at Kasara Ghat near Mumbai. Reports inform that the family of the deceased, identified as Satish Agale, was upset with him over his alcohol addiction. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the victim’s mother and brother, along with their relative, had slit the man’s throat and dumped it at Kasara Ghat on January 7. As soon as the incident came to light, the Kasara police swung to action and arrested all the three accused on Monday.

The incident came to light after the Kasara police received a call from the victim’s 28-year-old brother Shivaji Agale on January 9. The man told the cops that he had got a call from an unknown person who told him that the body of his younger brother Satish was found at Kasara Ghat. Mumbai Man Stabbed Multiple Times by His Friend in Neral, Body Dumped Along Railway Tracks at Matheran.

Soon after, the police rushed to the spot and found the body there. The cops had taken the victim’s family along for identification of the body and for investigation into the case. When the probe began, Police checked Shivaji's call data after which it was found that the victim’s brother had not received any call. The Police became suspicious and began interrogating the victim's brother and his mother, following which the victim’s mother then confessed to the crime.

The family said they took the step because Satish was unemployed and used to assault his mother and his brother under the influence of alcohol. Moreover, as per the family, the deceased used to always ask his mother and his brother for money to buy alcohol and when they would refuse, he would have a heated argument with them. The mother said that the family was going through financial crisis during the lockdown as her elder son had lost his job and used to do odd jobs to make their ends meet.

Reports inform that when the family could no longer bear the daily assaults by Satish, Agale, his mother and one of their relatives, slit Satish’s throat when he was asleep and packed the body in a gunny bag and dumped it at Kasara Ghat. The report further adds that the mother wanted perform his last rites, and thus made up the story of getting a call from an unknown caller, so that they could claim the body.

