Surat, March 9: A 52-year-old man in Varachha is said to have been killed by an 18-year-old and two juveniles, ages 17 and 14. On February 21, the victim, a diamond worker, was tricked by the accused using the homosexual dating app HEESay. When he encountered them, they imprisoned him and severely beat him. The Varachha police reported a murder case after the man passed away in the hospital following an eight-day stay. The SC-ST cell of Surat police was given the investigation since the victim was a member of the scheduled caste (SC).

Arshit, also known as Lembo Sankhat, was detained after luring the guy with the HEESAY app. Arshit and the victim had accounts on the app, Assistant Police Commissioner (SC-ST cell) MD Upadhyay told TOI. CA From Uttar Pradesh Robbed by Man He Met on Gay Dating App; Accused and His 3 Aides Arrested.

Arshit picked him up on his bike in Jagdishnagar after he was called from the Baroda Prestige market in Varachha. Upadhyay added that two kids were on the third floor of the residence where he led him. If the man did not pay them money, the three threatened to reveal his sexual orientation. The guy was severely beaten when he said he had no money. They took the victim's phone and Rs 450 in cash and ran away. Later, the man dialled his son, who admitted him to a hospital.

Initially, the man claimed to have broken his skull after falling down the stairway to his family. But when things became bad for him in the hospital, he came clean. Grindr App Scam: Police Bust Gang Who Duped 50 Senior Executives of MNCs in Gurugram on Gay-Dating App.

On Feb. 28, he passed away. Due to their desire to keep the occurrence a secret from others, the family did not previously register a complaint.

Still, an officer stated that his 20-year-old son had filed a murder case following his death.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2024 04:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).