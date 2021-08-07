Noida, August 7: A 26-year-old chartered accountant (CA), who lives in Dadri in Uttar Pradesh, was robbed at gunpoint by a man, whom he met on gay dating app, and his three accomplices. The robbery took place in Sirsa. Following a complaint lodged by the victim, the police arrested four accused identified as Ashish, Sachin, Gaurav and Sagar. They would target users of Blued, a gay dating app. UP Shocker: Man Dies After Ambulance Runs Out of Oxygen in Kasganj, Inquiry Ordered.

According to a report by TOI, police said Ashish befriended the CA through the Blued app on July 31. "Ashish often used Sachin's phone to chat with his targets. He asked the victim to come to Sirsa roundabout to meet him. However, when the CA reached the spot, the accused attacked him and looted him at gunpoint," a police officer was quoted as saying. Noida Shocker: 5 Held for Thrashing Woman, Family Members Over Relative's Death.

The four accused robbed the CA of his white Alto car and iPhone 11 at gunpoint. They also snatched his wallet that contained Rs 6,000, debit and credit cards, PAN card and Aadhaar card. Following the incident, the victim lodged a complaint at Kasna police station. The police launched an investigation and nabbed after a shootout near the service road leading to Dadha village.

Gaurav and Sagar were arrested during combing of the area. Cops recovered CA's car, iPhone 11 and other belongings from the accused. Further investigation also revealed that Ashish, Sachin and Gaurav have criminal history. The gang also looted two self-styled godmen in similar fashion in UP's Mathura and Rajasthan's Mehndipur Balaji.

