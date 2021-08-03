Sabarkantha, August 3: In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old widow was allegedly assaulted, and her head was shaved in a village in Sabarkantha district on Friday, i.e. July 30. The incident took place in Sancheri village near Himmatnagar town of the district. The group of people allegedly tonsured the woman as they accused her of having an affair with a married man. An FIR has been registered in the case. The police have arrested six people, including two women, in connection with the case. Ahmedabad Woman Tortured, Harassed by Husband and In-Laws Over Dowry.

The people arrested have been identified as Vadansinh Chauhan, Kalusinh Chauhan, Rajuji Chauhan, Rakeshsinh Chauhan, Sonal Chauhan and Surekha Chauhan. The accused also tore the clothes of the widow. They have been booked for assaulting the woman, outraging her modesty and rioting. The woman lives in Sancheri village with her four children. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 19-Year-Old Girl Tied to Tree, Beaten Brutally by Kin in Alirajpur for Running Away From Husband.

According to a report published in The Times of India, On Juky 30, the victim went to Himmatnagar with two of her sons to submit copies of their aadhaar card in a bank. On her way back, a man offered them a lift. He was her known and was the husband of the sister of one of the accused. The accused stopped them near Raigad village and thrashed them. Later they took them to Sancheri village and to tonsured the widow and the man for offering the lift.

"When they reached Raigadh late Friday evening, four of the accused intercepted the man's two-wheeler near the village and started beating him and the woman, alleging that they were having a secret affair," reported the media house quoting Gambhoi police station's sub-inspector PP Jani as saying. The police have started an investigation into the case.

