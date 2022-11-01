In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a 5-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Indirapuram's Kanawani area. Police officials said that the incident took place on Sunday, October 31. "Police reached the spot, sent the minor for a medical & registered a case. After 5 teams were deployed in the accused's search, we arrested him y'day," Ghaziabad SP said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Sathra Village Head and SP Leader Rakesh Gupta, His Wife, Mother Shot Dead at Their Home in Budaun.

Minor Raped in UP’s Indirapuram

UP | On Oct 30, police received info of rape with a 5-yr-old girl by her neighbour in Indirapuram's Kanawani area. Police reached the spot, sent the minor for a medical & registered a case. After 5 teams were deployed in the accused's search, we arrested him y'day: Ghaziabad SP pic.twitter.com/pfunSU2XiF — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

