Bhavnagar, August 31: In a shocking incident, an elder son of chairman Bipin Tamboli of Bhavnagar-based Tamboli Castings Ltd (TCL), stabbed his younger brother multiple times during the company's board meeting. According to a Times of India report, Mehul Tamboli lost his temper after his father forwarded a proposal to the company’s board to remove him as a director.

TCL is one of the biggest metal casing companies in India. Mehul picked up the knife and stabbed younger brother Vaibhav in the stomach. However, he was quickly overpowered by those present in the room and the victim was rushed to the hospital. Vaibhav was reportedly operated upon and his condition was declared to be stable. Punjab Shocker: Woman Stabs 6-Year-Old Son to Death For Wanting to Spend More Time With Grandparents, Attempts Suicide.

The proposal to remove Mehul from the board was moved in consultation with shareholders of the company. Mehul is reportedly absconding after the incident and police are on the hunt to nab him.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2020 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).