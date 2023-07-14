Surendranagar, July 14: Five persons were arrested in Surendranagar district in Gujarat for alleged involvement in the murder of two Dalit siblings over a land dispute, a police official said on Friday. Aalji Parmar (60) and his brother Manoj Parmar (54) were beaten to death on Wednesday evening by a mob in Samadhiala village under Chuda taluka here.

Five of the six accused who were named in the FIR were arrested on Thursday night, Surendranagar Superintendent of Police Haresh Dudhat said. He identified the arrested persons as main accused Amrabhai Khachar, Ghugha Khachar, Manglu Khachar, Bhikhu Khachar and Bhanbhai Khachar. Rajasthan Horror: Dalit Man Beaten to Death With Bricks, Eyes Smashed and Body Dragged Naked in Jhalawar; Case Registered.

Meanwhile, the kin of the deceased accepted their bodies for final rites after police assured them in writing over their demands, which included protection at their home in Ahmedabad, field in Samadhala and for court hearings in Surendranagar. Dudhat also gave a written assurance that arms licence will be given to the adult members of the victims' families as well as holding the trial in a fast track court.

On Wednesday evening, complainant Parulben Parmar (60), a widow from Ahmedabad, and her kin had gone to Samadhiala in Chuda to start sowing on their ancestral land. While returning, they were attacked with sticks and sharp weapons by a mob, which allegedly included main accused Amrabhai Khachar, his brother and sons, who claimed the land belonged to them. Gurugram Shocker: Dalit Man Brutally Thrashed by Four for Rs 3,000 at Ghoshgarh Village, Dies During Treatment.

The two siblings died from injuries on Wednesday night, while three women and a tractor driver have been hospitalised, as per police. The accused have been charged with murder and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, police said.

A probe has found the land is under dispute since 1998 and the Dalit family to which the deceased belonged had also won a case in a lower court. However, the accused, who belong to Kathi Darbar caste (part of the Other Backward Classes), continued to maintain that the land belonged to them and routinely threatened the Dalit family with harm, officials said.