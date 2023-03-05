Jhalawar, March 5: In a horrific incident that took place in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district, a Dalit man was beaten to death with a brick. As per the reports, after being murdered, the accused men dragged his naked body. The 25-year-old dalit man’s faced severe injuries in his eyes by the accused.

The victim has been identified as Durgesh Meghwal and he had been missing from his village in Hanotiyal Raimal village for a couple of days, reported Times Now.

Durgesh's body was found inside a government school in the village the next morning. As per the reports, the intention of the murder has not been determined yet, however, the Sunel police have taken cognisance of the matter. Gurugram Shocker: Dalit Man Brutally Thrashed by Four for Rs 3,000 at Ghoshgarh Village, Dies During Treatment.

So far, no motive for the murder has come to light. The villagers staged a protest and demanded arrest of the accused involved in the horrific murder. The family and relatives of the victim were adamant that they will not take the body until the killers were apprehended. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Cop Spits on Dalit Man, Forces Him to Lick Shoes in Police Station; Booked.

ASP Chiranjilal Meena and Superintendent of police Richa Tomar also reached the bereaved family to give them assurance. The body of the victim has also been sent for post-mortem by the police and the authorities are investigating the matter further.

A case has also been filed based on the complaint of the victim’s family.

