Vadodara, January 12: Vadodara police have arrested a youth for impregnating his minor classmate. The victim's family had lodged a complaint against the accused youth on Wednesday.

According to the complaint lodged with the Bapod police station, the girl is 17 years old and studying in a school and her classmate, Alpesh Parmar is 19. They became close friends and in August 2022, Parmar took the girl for a ride and then to an abandoned Housing Board house on the Ajwa road, where the accused raped the minor. Gujarat Rape & Murder Case: POCSO Court Awards Death Penalty to Accused for Raping, Killing Minor Girl in Surat.

When the victim realized that she was pregnant, she informed her parents and they filed a complaint against Alpesh with Bapod police station on Wednesday, said the complaint. Gujarat Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Raped, Impregnated by Father’s Friend on Pretext of Job in Ahmedabad; Accused Booked Under POCSO.

Police Inspector P.P. Vaghela told the media that the girl was sent for the medical examination, and within a few hours of the complaint the accused was arrested for rape and various sections of POCSO.

