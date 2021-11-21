Chandigarh, November 21: Legendary Punjabi folk singer and the first Punjabi woman singer to sing on Doordarshan, Gurmeet Bawa, died on Sunday after a prolonged illness at the age of 77 in her hometown Amritsar in Punjab, her family said.

Known for her long 'hek' (one breath recital) that she could hold for 45 seconds, she made her name in singing 'Jugni' after Alam Lohar and entertaining generations with pure Punjabi music. She got married to Kirpal Bawa in 1968 and had three daughters.

Bestowed with the state award by the Punjab government in 1991, Sangeet Puraskar by the Punjab Natak Akademi, the national Devi Ahilya Award by the Madhya Pradesh government in 2002 and the Shiromani Gayika Award by the Punjabi Language Department in 2008, she would be cremated in Amritsar, some 300 km from the state capital, on Monday. People from across music and political spectrum mourned her passing away.

"Shocked and saddened to hear the news of Gurmeet Bawa Ji's demise. Her contribution to Punjabi folk music is indelible. My sincere condolences, thoughts and prayers are with her family," said Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi.

Her passing away will leave a big void in the Punjabi music industry, said former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. "My heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the family and thousands of her admirers."

Governor Banwarilal Purohit said the death of the 'nightingale' of Punjab was a great loss to Punjab and Punjabi folk lovers worldwide. He said the presidential citation holder, winner of many national and international accolades, Bawa would always be remembered for her contribution to folk singing.

