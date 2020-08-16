Bhopal, Aug 16: The Gwalior-Chambal Expressway will be named Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Chambal Progressway, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday.

While paying tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary, Chouhan said, "Vajpayee continues to inspire us to work for the public" and also recalled few emotional moments with him.

"The Gwalior-Chambal Expressway will be named Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Chambal Progressway. He continues to inspire us to work for the public, Chouhan said.

While addressing a public gathering, Chouhan said, " When I had an accident, I decided not to contest the polls. I had put forth my request in front of Vajpayee ji, but he refused. Vajpayee ji told me that he can't leave me when I am in trouble."

"Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji never compromised on his principles. He gave speeches in Hindi. The whole world was stunned when nuclear testing took place in Pokaran. The intelligence of all the countries were left behind," the Madhya Pradesh CM added.

CM Shivraj paid floral tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the BJP party office in BJP. He was accompanied by state BJP president and Khajuraho Lok Sabha member VD Sharma and party's state general secretary (organization) Suhas Bhagat.