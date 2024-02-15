Varanasi, February 15: A Varanasi court on Thursday fixed February 28 as the date for hearing the Gyanvapi Masjid committee's plea against the recently allowed puja in a cellar of the mosque, the Hindu side counsel said. The Varanasi district court had on January 31 ruled that a priest can perform prayers before the idols in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque. Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee Objects to ASI Survey of Remaining Gyanvapi Cellars.

The mosque committee moved the court challenging the verdict. Advocate M M Yadav said Additional District Judge Anil Kumar has fixed February 28 for the hearing. The mosque committee has also moved a petition in the Allahabad High Court against the district court verdict.