Is the Viral ‘Fire-Breathing’ Lizard Video Real? The Truth Behind the AI-Generated ‘Dragon’ Clip

What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

UN Nuclear Watchdog Unable To Verify Whether Iran Has Suspended All Uranium Enrichment, Size of Its Uranium Stockpile at Affected Nuclear Facilities

A video purportedly showing a spiny lizard breathing fire has gone viral on social media, sparking a global debate over the existence of "real-life dragons." The footage, shared by Pouya Hashemi on February 24, 2026, shows a close-up of a reptile emitting realistic flames and smoke. While the clip has amassed millions of views and prompted claims of authenticity from some viewers, entertainment website LAD Bible has identified the video as a product of artificial intelligence.

The video was first uploaded to X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram by Pouya Hashemi with captions expressing disbelief, such as "Glad I caught this on video." The high-definition clip shows the lizard perched on a rock, opening its mouth to release a steady stream of fire.

A viral video of a 'fire-breathing' spiny lizard is confirmed to be AI-generated. (Photo Credits: X/@heypouya1)

The post quickly gained traction, with Hashemi encouraging media outlets to contact him for licensing rights. The realistic lighting of the flames reflecting off the lizard's scales led many users to question if a new species or a biological anomaly had been discovered. Did a Fire-Breathing ‘Dragon’ Enter a House in Chambal? Viral Video Is AI-Generated, Reveals Fact Check.

Claims of Authenticity

As the video circulated, several social media users claimed to have firsthand knowledge of the creature. One user, identifying as a resident of Laguna Beach, California, claimed the "dragon" was a local fixture named "Kenny" and that news agencies were swarming the area.

Another commenter, claiming to be an NBC News field reporter, stated that AI detection tools had verified the footage as "100% real." However, these claims remained unverified, and no major news organisation, including NBC, has reported on a fire-breathing reptile in California or elsewhere.

Comments claiming 'fire-breathing’ lizard video is real (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Not Real, But AI-Generated Video

Despite the convincing visuals, skeptics pointed out technical inconsistencies. One of the viewers noted that the audio of the fire was unusually clear for a video supposedly filmed from a distance. "

The definitive debunking came when the entertainment platform LAD Bible shared the footage. While the outlet credited Hashemi for the visual, they included a clear "Made with AI" disclaimer. Did a Monkey Save a Rabbit From a Komodo Dragon? Viral Video Is AI-Generated, Reveals Fact Check.

LAD Bible confirms 'fire-breathing' lizard video is made with AI

The Rise of AI Realism

The "Fire-Breathing Lizard" incident follows a trend of hyper-realistic AI-generated nature videos that frequently go viral. Similar to the recent "Seedance 2.0" controversy, these clips use "joint audio-video generation" to create synchronized sound effects, making it increasingly difficult for the average viewer to distinguish between real wildlife photography and synthetic media.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (LAD Bible), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Fact check

Claim : A spiny lizard was caught on camera breathing fire. Conclusion : A viral video of a 'fire-breathing' spiny lizard is confirmed to be AI-generated. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2026 05:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).