Gurugram, Aug 3: The Haryana Police have filed 44 FIRs and arrested 139 culprits so far to investigate the communal riots that broke out in Nuh and Gurugram districts. Tension prevailed in both districts where police and central forces have been deployed in large numbers to keep the situation under control. The police action was going on against those who indulged and spread the violence that broke out on July 31. So far 44 FIRs have been registered and 139 have been arrested, including 23 on Wednesday night in connection with the Nuh riots.

In Nuh, the curfew has been relaxed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To ensure a thorough investigation into the clashes, 10 special investigation teams (SITs) will be formed to probe the registered cases in Nuh. These SITs will investigate five FIRs each. They would also investigate the provocative videos posted by cow vigilantes like Monu Manesar. Manu and other vigilantes, accused of instigating the Nuh mobs, are absconding ever since the clashes. Nuh Riots: Paramilitary Forces Conduct Flag March in Violence-Hit Haryana District, Streets Wear Deserted Look Amid Curfew (Watch Video).

Prashant Panwar, deputy commissioner of Nuh, said all efforts are being made to maintain law and order in Nuh. "Senior officers have been deployed in Nuh and the police have been directed to strictly deal with anybody violating orders of the administration. A search operation is being conducted to arrest the absconding people,” he said. Seven persons, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh and spread to Gurugram. Violence broke out during a procession in Nuh on July 31, after which curfew was imposed in the area. Haryana Violence: Mobile Internet Services to Remain Suspended in Nuh, Other Places Till August 5.

Haryana Police Action Continues

VIDEO | Several accused arrested by the police in connection with the violence that broke out in Haryana's Nuh on July 31. pic.twitter.com/aYeGJhscLx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 3, 2023

Along with this, the Internet was also banned then. Section-144 is still imposed in Nuh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, and Jhajjar districts. Panwar said that 14 companies of the police force were on the ground to deal with any untoward incidents while educational institutions will remain closed till further orders. Apart from this, to maintain law and order in Nuh, 10 duty magistrates, and six special duty magistrates have been appointed area-wise by the district administration.

"There are 14 companies of police force on the field and patrolling the key locations throughout the day. Key areas have been barricaded. Teams of cybercrime police stations are keeping an eye on social media platforms. Anyone who will be found involved in spreading misinformation will be punished strictly," Narendra Singh Bijarnia, SP Nuh, said.

