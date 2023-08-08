The government of Haryana on Tuesday said that the suspension of mobile internet services in the Nuh district would continue till August 11. However, the curfew imposed in the district will be relaxed from 9 am to 1 pm for four hours on August 9, the District Magistrate Nuh announced. Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in clashes that erupted in Haryana's Nuh when a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession or the Braj Mandal Yatra, was attacked by mobs on July 31. Nuh Violence: Plea in Supreme Court Against Calls for Economic Boycott of Particular Community.

Haryana Violence

Mobile internet services are temporarily suspended in Nuh district till 11th August: Government of Haryana pic.twitter.com/kSGaRGJeoB — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2023

Curfew Relaxed

Curfew imposed in the district to be relaxed from 0900 hours to 1300 hours on 9th August: District Magistrate Nuh, Haryana pic.twitter.com/CbBYLYAnF8 — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2023

