Chandigarh, Nov 20: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij was administered a trial dose of India-made coronavirus vaccine Covaxin on Friday. He was among the first volunteers for the third phase trial of the vaccine.

The 67-year-old BJP leader was administered the dose at the Civil Hospital in Ambala. He is the first Cabinet minister of any state government who has volunteered to take the trial dose. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Oxford University Coronavirus Vaccine ‘Encouraging’ for Older Age Groups.

Civil Surgeon Kuldeep Singh said the Covaxin dose was administered to Vij. Before administering the dose, Vij underwent some tests at the hospital. The minister told the media the vaccine likely to be available to the people by the beginning of next year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2020 04:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).