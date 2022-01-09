Haryana, January 9: Fatehabad police arrested two peddlers in Fatehabad for smuggling heroin from Delhi to Punjab on Saturday. Police seized a total of 350 grams of heroin from the peddlers. The seized contraband is said to be worth over Rs 35 lakhs.

As per the report published in The Tribune, the Fatehabad CIA team received a tip-off that two persons were smuggling narcotics from Delhi to Punjab. Acting on a tip-off, police laid down a trap and arrested the peddlers also recovered 350 grams of heroin worth around Rs 35 lakh from the peddlers. Punjab Drugs Crisis: Man Held For Possessing 55 kg Opium in Jalandhar.

As per the reports, the arrested persons have been identified as Pankaj and Amit, both residents of Fatehabad. Both the accused have been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

