Firozabad, October 24: A 16-year-old girl was killed by three men reportedly after she resisted molestation attempt. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district yesterday evening. The accused, identified by the victim's father as Manish Yadav, Shivpali Yadav and Gaurav Chak, barged into the girl's house in Prem Nagar and shot her dead. A manhunt has been launched by UP Police to nab the accused. UP Horror: Differently-Abled Girl Raped in Shikohabad, Minor Sexually Assaulted by Two in Dadri.

The girl's father, speaking to News18, said Manish Yadav, Shivpali Yadav and Gaurav Chak had hurled abuses at her when she was returning from school. "My daughter was a Class 12 student. These people used abusive words for her when she was coming home from school. My daughter responded and opposed the harassment," he said. He added that his daughter was killed for resisting molestation attempt. Hathras Gangrape: Victim's Cremation Without Family's Consent Infringed Their Human Rights, Says Allahabad High Court.

UP Police have formed three teams to catch culprits. "We reached the spot after receiving information of the murder. The father of the deceased has given the names of three people, accusing them of entering the house and killing the girl. A case has been lodged and three teams have been formed to arrest the accused," SSP Sachind Kumar Patel was quoted as saying.

The Uttar Pradesh government, headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has been facing flak over incidents of crimes against women in the state. A 19-year-old girl's killing in Hathras district last month and the way the case was handled evoked nationwide outrage. The girl was cremated midnight allegedly without her parents' consent.

