New Delhi, September 29: Moments after a 19-year-old girl, who was brutally gangraped in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district, succumbed to her injuries, protests erupted outside the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Family members of the deceased are demanding justice for the girl. Meanwhile, the Delhi police are trying to evict the family member from outside the hospital. Hathras Gangrape Case: District Magistrate Rejects Media Reports of Deceased's Tongue Being Chopped Off.

Congress and Bhim Army workers also stated protest outside Safdarjung Hospital against the heinous crime. The protesters are demanding justice for the victim. Meanwhile, security has been tightened outside the hospital to avoid any untoward incident. Protests also erupted in many parts of the Uttar Pradesh against the crime. Hathras Gangrape: Girl Raped by 4 Men in UP Dies at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

Tweet by ANI:

Delhi: Security heightened outside Safdarjung Hospital, where Congress & Bhim Army workers are holding a protest demanding justice for Hathras gang-rape victim The 19-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras died here today, days after being gang-raped pic.twitter.com/b1d2QP8TDY — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2020

The Dalit teen was allegedly sexually assaulted by four men on September 14 and was referred to Safdarjung Hospital on Monday in an extremely critical condition with spinal injuries and paralysis. She is reported to have died at 3 am.

As news of her death spread, protests broke out at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital as well as in Vijay Chowk and in Hathras, with civil society activists and politicians demanding justice. All the four men alleged to be involved in the crime have been arrested. Initially, she was admitted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh, but as her condition showed no signs of improvement. Then she was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi.

