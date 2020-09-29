New Delhi, September 29: A 19-year-old Dalit woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras died on Tuesday at a hospital in New Delhi after she was allegedly gangraped by four upper-caste men in Hathras district two weeks back. After the death of the girl, reports surfaced that her tongue was chopped off by the accused. However, District Magistrate Praveen Lakshkar refuted the media reports. Hathras Gangrape: Girl Raped by 4 Men in UP Dies at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

“All four accused have been arrested. Under the SC/ST Act, her family has been given the financial support of Rs 10 lakh, in total. Reports of her tongue being chopped off are not true,” reported DNA quoting the District Magistrate as saying. Earlier in the day, the girl succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.

The rape survivor was shifted to Safdarjung hospital yesterday after her condition showed no signs of improvement. She was first admitted to Hathras district hospital and later referred to the AMU’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital. Four accused have been arrested in connection with the heinous crime. Atrocities Against Dalits on the Rise in Uttar Pradesh: BSP on Hathras Incident.

The girl was raped when she had gone to collect fodder for animals. The accused also tried to strangulate her to death. The teenager was found brutally injured. He tongue had serious cut as she bit it while the accused attempted to strangulate her.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2020 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).