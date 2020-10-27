Lucknow, October 27: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its judgment on Tuesday on a batch of pleas which have sought a transfer of the trial to Delhi. The apex court will also pronounce its verdict on a plea seeking a direction for setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), comprising sitting and retired judges of the Supreme Court to probe UP's Hathras incident.

According to a Hindustan Times report, a bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde, Justice A S Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian is hearing the case. The lawyer, who is appearing for the victim’s family side, had told the apex court that trial in the case be shifted out of Uttar Pradesh to a court in the Delhi after the competition of the probe. Hathras Gangrape Case: Autopsy Report Refers to Strangulation, Says Victim Suffered 'Cervical Spine Injury'.

The Hathras case is about a 19-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14. She died on September 29 at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital during treatment. There have been several reports that the victim was cremated in the dead of the night near her home on September 30 without the presence of her family members. The local police officers, however, said the cremation was carried out “as per the wishes of the family”.

