New Delhi, Dec 30: Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Friday condoled the demise of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi. Heeraben Modi Dies: PM Narendra Modi’s Mother Passes Away at 100 at UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad.

"I'm deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Smt. Heeraba Modi, loving mother of Prime Minister @PMOIndia At this hour of grief, I express heart felt condolences to PM Modi ji and the family members and pray for eternal peace of the departed soul," Prachanda said in a tweet. PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Pushpa Kamal Dahal Aka Prachanda on Being Elected Nepal’s Prime Minister.

Heeraben, 100, passed away early Friday morning at the U.N. Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad, where she was admitted on Wednesday for some heart-related problems.

