Mumbai, June 10: Mumbai will witness a high tide of 4.33 metres on Thursday. The high tide is expected to lash India's financial capital at 12:22 pm today. Meanwhile, another high tide of 3.59 metres will occur in Mumbai at 11:53 pm. The city will witness a low tide of 1.83 metres at 6:21 pm. During the monsoon season, the high tide and low tide timings are keenly observed as the city is located at the coastal edge facing the Arabian Sea. High Tide Dates in Mumbai: Here's The Calendar of High And Low Tides for June 2021 During Monsoon.

The southwest monsoon 2021 arrived in Mumbai and its adjoining areas, including Thane areas, on June 9. Heavy rains lashed the maximum city on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and neighbouring areas, including Thane and Palghar. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted in the region. Mumbai Rains: Mumbaikars Share Pics to Welcome Southwest Monsoon as City Gets Heavy Rainfall.

The IMD said, "Mumbai city and suburbs very likely to experience light to moderate spell of rainfall with possibility of occasional intense spells during next 3-4 hours.". As per the IMD, Mumbai's Colaba reported 51 mm, and Santacruz reported 222.2 mm rainfall from 8:30 am to 8:30 pm on June 9.

Waterlogging was also reported in several areas of the city. Traffic was diverted to areas where there was no waterlogging. Mumbai Local train services from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on the harbour and central lines were also suspended due to waterlogging on railway tracks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2021 10:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).