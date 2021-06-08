Mumbai, June 8: Southwest monsoon 2021 is expected to reach Mumbai by next week. The normal date of onset of monsoon in Mumbai is June 11. During the monsoon season, the high tide and low tide timings are keenly observed in Mumbai. As the city is located at the coastal edge facing the Arabian Sea, high tide timings play an important role. Monsoon 2021 Update: Southwest Monsoon Advances Into Northeastern States and West Bengal, IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert.

Mumbai will witness a high tide of 4.07 meters on Tuesday, June 8. The high tide is expected to lash India's financial capital at 11:18 am today. India's financial capital will witness a low tide of 1.89 metres at 5:13 pm on June 8. On June 9, the city will witness two high tides - 4.22 metres at 11:50 and 3.60 metres at 11:20 pm. Click here to check timings of high and low tides in Mumbai during June 2021.

High Tide Dates for Mumbai in June 2021:

While IMD has already issued heavy rainfall warnings in Mumbai frm 10June & very likely to continue ahead; being the coastal city,High Tides in sea play a very crucial role in determining the Impact of severe weather during very heavy rainfall days. It can have cumulative impact. pic.twitter.com/hBG9KxR7qR — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) June 7, 2021

Similarly, on June 10, a high tide of 4.33 metres will occur at 12:22 am, followed by a high tide of 3.59 metres at 11:53 pm. The maximum city will witness the highest tide of the month on June 24 of 4.79 metres at 11:49 am. Monsoon 2021 Update: Southwest Monsoon Covers Most States in South India, Rainfall Activity Gains Momentum in Maharashtra.

Till now, the monsson has covered 30 percent of Maharashtra, as per India Meteorological Department. It reached Pune on Sunday. The monsoon reached Goa and Maharashtra on Saturday. The monsoon is currently active over the southern districts of the state. The Southwest monsoon reached Kerala on Thursday, June 3. It was two days behind schedule.

