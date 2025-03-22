Bihar Diwas, also known as Bihar Day, is celebrated annually on 22nd March to commemorate the formation of the state of Bihar. On this day in 1912, the Bihar and Orissa divisions were separated from the Bengal Province to create the Province of Bihar and Orissa under British rule. While Bihar marks its statehood on 22nd March, Odisha observes Odisha Day or Utkala Dibasa on 1st April. Bihar Diwas 2025 falls on Saturday. Bihar Diwas is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy as people across the state extend warm wishes to one another. To honour the pride and heritage of Bihar, we bring you a collection of Bihar Diwas 2025 messages in Bhojpuri, one of the many languages spoken in the region. Here's a collection of Bihar Diwas 2025 wishes, Happy Bihar Diwas 2025 images, greetings and quotes to share with family and friends. Celebrating Bihar Diwas 2025 With Authentic Bihari Food! From Litti Chokha to Anarsa, Something for Every Palate From the Land of Vibrant Culinary Traditions.

