New Delhi, March 22: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted people of Bihar on their state formation day and said they will continue to contribute to the creation of a developed India on the strength of their talent, determination and hard work. Bihar was carved out of Bengal on March 22, 1912.

"I extend my heartfelt greetings to all the residents of the state on Bihar Day. The land of Bihar has been a centre of knowledge and development since ancient times," Murmu said in a post in Hindi on X. Bihar Diwas 2025 Messages in Bhojpuri: Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Photos, HD Wallpapers and Greetings To Share With Family and Friends.

President Droupadi Murmu Greets People of Bihar on State Formation Day

बिहार दिवस पर राज्य के सभी निवासियों को मैं हार्दिक बधाई देती हूं। बिहार की धरती प्राचीन काल से ही ज्ञान और विकास का केंद्र रही है। मेरा विश्वास है कि बिहार के निवासी अपनी प्रतिभा, दृढ़ संकल्प तथा परिश्रम के बल पर विकसित बिहार और विकसित भारत के निर्माण में अपना भरपूर योगदान देते… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 22, 2025

"I believe that the residents of Bihar will continue to contribute to the creation of a developed Bihar and a developed India on the strength of their talent, determination and hard work," she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)