Gurugram, June 7: Honeypreet Insaan, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's confidante, will stay with him at the Medanta hospital in Gurugram where he is admitted to get treated for COVID-19. Ram Rahim Singh 'Insaan' was taken to the Medanta Hospital on June 6 after he reportedly fell ill and tested positive for coronavirus. According to reports, Honeypreet, who is claimed to be the adopted daughter of the rape convict, will stay at the medical facility as his attendant till June 15.

Earlier in the day, a tweet by ANI informed that the Dera Sacha Sauda Chief had tested negative for COVID-19. The controversial Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief is serving a 20-year jail sentence in Haryana for raping two of his disciples. He is currently lodged at the high-security Sunaria jail in Rohtak, 250 km from Chandigarh.

Last month, Ram Rahim was hospitalised at the PGMIS after he complained of low blood pressure. The self-styled godman was sentenced to 20 years in jail in August 2017 for raping two women. A special CBI court in Panchkula in January 2019 also sentenced him and three others to life imprisonment for the murder of a journalist over 16 years ago.

