'Hope to See You in Perfect Health Very Soon': PM Narendra Modi to UK Counterpart Boris Johnson, Who Has Been Hospitalised Due to Coronavirus

New Delhi, April 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday tweeted that he is hoping to see his UK counterpart Boris Johnson out of the hospital soon. Johnson had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on March 27. Following this, he went on self-isolation. "Hang in there, Prime Minister Boris Johnson! Hope to see you out of the hospital and in perfect health very soon," tweeted PM Narendra Modi. Boris Johnson Admitted to Hospital For Tests, UK PM Continues to Show Coronavirus Symptoms 10 Days After He Tested Positive For COVID-19.

Earlier today, the British Prime Minister was admitted to hospital for tests. The 55-year-old leader "continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus", a Downing Street spokesperson said on Sunday. Coronavirus Live Tracker Map: Check Real Time Updates on Number of COVID-19 Cases, Deaths And Recoveries Via worldometres.info and John Hopkins Map.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet:

Hang in there, Prime Minister @BorisJohnson! Hope to see you out of hospital and in perfect health very soon. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2020

“On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests. This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus," the spokesperson said.

Johnson was last seen on Thursday night when he made a brief appearance at Downing Street to join the “clap for carers” applause in appreciation of National Health Service (NHS) workers for their hard work during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

According to Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 tracker, the coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom has surged to 52,260. While 284 people have recovered from the infection, the death toll stands at 5,383.