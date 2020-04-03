Coronavirus Live Tracker Map: Check Real Time Updates on Number of COVID-19 Cases, Deaths And Recoveries Via worldometres.info and John Hopkins Map

Coronavirus live tracker | [Photo Credits: John Hopkins/Screengrab (left), File Image (right)]

Coronavirus cases continue to surge in all parts of the world barring the virus epicentre China. By the first week of April, the toll of infections topped the 1 million mark, whereas, the death toll climbed to 50,000. Italy and Spain, which have recorded the highest number of deaths, begun witnessing a shrink in the rate of new infections. The United States and the United Kingdom are feared to be the new hotspots of the pandemic.

The statistics related to the disease keep updating at a lightning pace. To catch up with the numbers, it is essential to track the sources at regular intervals. For the coronavirus toll in India, readers are recommended to remain tuned with the LatestLY Live Tracking Map.

By the time this report was published on April 3, the number of COVID-19 cases in India surged to 2,300, including 2,088 active patients, 156 who have recovered and 56 who have succumbed to death.

To keep a real-time tab on the number of coronavirus cases across the globe, readers are recommended to use the John Hopkins Live Map, developed by the John Hopkins University & Medicine. One can also keep a tab of the live numbers by tuning into www.worldometres.info.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called upon world leaders to put forth a coordinated approach to combat COVID-19. While the infections are rising at an unprecedented speed, the world us yet to find a vaccine or drug. In absence of a cure, the coronavirus is proving to be fatal in 3.4 percent of the cases. The death rate is way higher than seasonal flu -- which kills less than one percent of those contract it.

The WHO approved over $1 billion of funds to India on emergency basis, stating that it is essential for the nation of 1.3 billion people to control the pandemic. With the world's second largest population living in the most dense zones, the global health body fears an unprecedented loss to lives if the pandemic enters into "stage 3 or community spread stage" in India.