Showbiz business is one of the toughest industries to work on, when it comes to the competition there is nothing like it. People often get awestruck with the glitter and glamour of the fashion world. However, no one knows what goes behind the making of a star. Today, we are going to talk about Mridu Bala, who has made a name for herself with sheer grit and talent.

Back in 2004, Mridu Bala decided to pursue her dreams of becoming a fashion designer. She started her fashion career with a beauty expo showcasing bridal dress wear. She always wanted to make her name in the fashion industry. She used to dream about this since her childhood. However, it was 2014 when she got herself ready to enter the industry. After all, she wanted to help society by giving people a good job and making young girls empowered along the way.

On being asked about her inspiration, Mridu considers her husband CA Ajay Rai first inspiration followed by top names in the Indian fashion industry like Manish Malhotra, Shaymal Bhumika, and Md. Amin to name a few. Above all, her parents, Niranjan Singh (Guru ji), brothers Akashy Kaledy Okshravan ( Shravan Patil ), and Giri G (Akashy Giri) are people, who have stood by her through thick and thin.

Mridu Bala intends to start her manufacturing unit as well as her showroom. She also wishes to do all the fashion show with her brand. As of now, she has done several fashion shows and got lots of appreciation from the fans as well as top names in the industry. Few celebrities like Mahima Chaudhari, Arshifa Khan, Lucky dancer Akshay Giri, and makeup artist Amit Dhuria and Chitrlekha Sen have taken part in her shows.

In such a short span, Mridu has made a name. With the way, she has been working there is no telling that she is destined to reach new heights in the future. We wish her well for her upcoming projects.